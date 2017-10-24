John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety
John Mayer has achieved a milestone.
The “Love on the Weekend” singer announced via Twitter that he reached one year of sobriety, on Tuesday.
“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment,” the 40-year-old singer wrote.
“I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”
Mayer spoke about his decision to give up alcohol in a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year.
“Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough?” he said at the time. “Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard.”
The GRAMMY-winning artist said that while he didn’t think he had a “serious issue” with alcohol, he felt like it was time to take a break. “There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”
Mayer released new music earlier this year -- and if you were thinking it sounded like he's been thinking about his ex, Katy Perry, a lot, you'd be right!
