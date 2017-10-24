John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Mayer spoke about his decision to give up alcohol in a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year.

“Drinking is a f***ing con. How much is enough?” he said at the time. “Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard.”

The GRAMMY-winning artist said that while he didn’t think he had a “serious issue” with alcohol, he felt like it was time to take a break. “There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”