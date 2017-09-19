John Stamos and 'Weird Al' Yankovic to Star in 'Willy Wonka' Live Hollywood Bowl Concert

If you've ever wanted to see John Stamos as Willy Wonka, well, here's your chance!

The Fuller House star is set to play the iconic character in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a live concert event taking place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 3 and 4.

Joining the 54-year-old actor is a delightfully fun cast that includes "Weird Al" Yankovic as the Oompa Loompas, Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Buckett and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as Candy Man. As for who is playing Charlie? None other than Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Tickets go on sale starting Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:00 a.m. PST.