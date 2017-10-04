John Stamos Announces New Amazon Series Inspired By His Early Life and Career
John Stamos' life is headed to the small screen!
The 54-year-old actor shared on Instagram on Tuesday that he is developing a show with Amazon based on his early life and career.
"Inspired 80s soap drama being developed by Amazon! So excited to bring you a story I've been trying to tell for over a decade. The story of an 18-year-old Orange County kid, thrust into the limelight of Los Angeles in the early-80s, as I was anointed the Next Big Thing on America's most popular soap," Stamos captioned a pic of himself from his early soap days.
"As a newly minted teen idol, I had to navigate the alluring but unscrupulous terrain of my new career while struggling to remain a down-to-earth kid who still lives at home and works at his Republican dad's Greek diner. Hold on, this one is going to get bumpy. Thank you #Amazon," he added.
According to Deadline, the untitled series will be executive produced by Stamos, alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Mark Nicholson, and be written by Adam Stein.
Before becoming Uncle Jesse on Full House, Stamos began his acting career in 1982, at the age of 18, when he landed the role of Blackie Parrish on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
These days, the actor is set to star in Willy Wonka Live at the Hollywood Bowl and produces and guest stars on Netflix's Fuller House. See more of his time on the spinoff in the video below.