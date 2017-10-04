John Stamos Announces New Amazon Series Inspired By His Early Life and Career

John Stamos' life is headed to the small screen!

The 54-year-old actor shared on Instagram on Tuesday that he is developing a show with Amazon based on his early life and career.

"Inspired 80s soap drama being developed by Amazon! So excited to bring you a story I've been trying to tell for over a decade. The story of an 18-year-old Orange County kid, thrust into the limelight of Los Angeles in the early-80s, as I was anointed the Next Big Thing on America's most popular soap," Stamos captioned a pic of himself from his early soap days.

"As a newly minted teen idol, I had to navigate the alluring but unscrupulous terrain of my new career while struggling to remain a down-to-earth kid who still lives at home and works at his Republican dad's Greek diner. Hold on, this one is going to get bumpy. Thank you #Amazon," he added.