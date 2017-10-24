John Stamos Is 'On Cloud Nine' Over Engagement to Caitlin McHugh: She's 'the Perfect Girl' (Exclusive)

The 54-year-old sitcom star told ET that he's "always loved family and wanted to have a family someday," but before he could find love and get married again, he needed to do some work on improving himself.

"A true, pure, beautiful person inside would have never gone for the old me a few years ago," Stamos said. "I had to get to the best me. Get back to the person I was, hit reset, and then I knew the right person would come along. Especially if I prayed and hoped and I knew my parents were up there watching. So I think they delivered an angel to me."