John Stamos FaceTimes With Adorable Girl Who Cried Over His 'Full House' Character

John Stamos made a little Tennessee girl's dream come true on Saturday, when he FaceTimed with the little fan so she could talk with Uncle Jesse from the beloved '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its revival, Fuller House.

The girl's mother, Rachel Houston, had posted a video of her daughter, Iris, crying that she desperately wanted to talk to Uncle Jesse.

"I want Uncle Jesse," the little girl cries, in an adorable Instagram video.

"From the show?" her mom asks.

"Yeah," the girl responds in between sobs.

Stamos, 54, who is probably most famous for his portrayal of Jesse Katsopolis on the show, couldn't help himself upon seeing the video.

"This made my world!" he wrote on Instagram. "I need to FaceTime with this young lady. #adorbs."

A day later, he followed through, calling the Columbia, Tennessee girl up on FaceTime in a conversation that sounds like it might lead to a friendship and maybe even a set visit down the road.

"Well, I had an illuminating 15 min, 43 sec FaceTime chat with my new friend, Iris," Stamos wrote on Instagram. "We laughed we cried, then we laughed again. We covered it all and hopefully she'll take me up on my invite to visit the #FullerHouse set this summer. Thanks to her sweet mom, @RachLHouston XO."

Fuller House, the sequel to the original series, just finished its third season and was recently renewed for a fourth season on Netflix.

Watch below to see how Stamos was considered the "baby whisperer" on the set of Full House.

