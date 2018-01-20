News

John Stamos' Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram -- See the Sweet Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Hello, baby Stamos!

John Stamo's fiancee, Caitlin McHugh took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her baby bump to the world. The 31-year-old actress and model delicately holds her burgeoning belly, posing in a sports bra and leggings in the sweet pic taken by Stamos on their babymoon. 

"Good morning baby of mine ☀️ Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut 📷 @johnstamos," McHugh captioned the photo. 

The cute couple announced they were expecting their first child together in Decmeber, two months after getting engaged at Disneyland. 

“I hope [to have kids]," Stamos told ET in November, before McHugh's pregnancy announcement. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

“I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She's a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother," he gushed. 

