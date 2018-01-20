John Stamos' Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram -- See the Sweet Pic!

Hello, baby Stamos!

John Stamo's fiancee, Caitlin McHugh took to Instagram on Saturday to debut her baby bump to the world. The 31-year-old actress and model delicately holds her burgeoning belly, posing in a sports bra and leggings in the sweet pic taken by Stamos on their babymoon.

"Good morning baby of mine ☀️ Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut 📷 @johnstamos," McHugh captioned the photo.

The cute couple announced they were expecting their first child together in Decmeber, two months after getting engaged at Disneyland.

“I hope [to have kids]," Stamos told ET in November, before McHugh's pregnancy announcement. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”

“I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She's a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother," he gushed.

