John Stamos Pays Tribute to 'Dearest, Most Inspiring' Friend Who Died

"She had the moral compass of my Mother, Mother Theresa and Mother Mary all rolled up in one. She had a knack for knowing exactly when I needed her most, to impart her spirituality on me and keep me on the right path," Stamos continued. "Her prayers got me through many moments in life. She was a giant in my eyes. Someone I could count on. Never letting her disabilities slow her down, get her down or get in the way of living life the way SHE wanted to live it. (if they did get her down, she’d never let me know)."

The 54-year-old actor also recalled their phone conversations and how she would remind him of daylight savings time.

"I don’t have anyone to remind me of daylight savings anymore, but I do have someone to keep an eye on me while my parents are busy gambling in the big casino in the sky. (Paula doesn’t gamble.)," he added. "Good night girlfriend, you made my life and so many who had the privilege to know you, better. I will never forget you and the decency you hold me accountable for. I promise to keep it up and not let you down. Until we meet again, Boyfriend."