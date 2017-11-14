John Stamos Says It'd Be ‘a Tragedy' If He Didn't Have Kids With ‘Perfect’ Fiancée Caitlin McHugh (Exclusive)
The wedding hasn't happened yet, but John Stamos is already thinking ahead to starting a family with his “perfect woman,” Caitlin McHugh!
ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the Fuller House star at the Garry Marshall Theater's First Founders Gala on Monday, where Stamos got candid about wedding plans, fatherhood dreams, having co-star Bob Saget “copy” his proposal move and a special encounter with Julia Roberts.
“I hope [to have kids],” the 54-year-old actor and musician said about his hopes to start a family. “That's always been my plan. It's just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn't have children and I finally found the right woman -- the perfect woman.”
“I know my parents are smiling down,” he added. “I know they would love her. She's a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”
EXCLUSIVE: John Stamos Is 'On Cloud Nine' Over Engagement to Caitlin McHugh
The pair started dating in early 2016 and got engaged at Disneyland last month, with Stamos preparing a video featuring their most romantic moments together.
But don’t expect their nuptials to also go down with Mickey and the gang.
“Everybody thought that Disney was me because I love it, [but she’s] way worse than I am,” Stamos shared. “I'm done with Disney for a while. Maybe when we have some kids, we'll do Disney -- but she's obsessed with it, so I don't know. We've both been married before, so we'll see. I've told her, ‘However you want to do it…’ Whatever she wants! If she wants to get married tonight at the Garry Marshall Theater, I'll do it!”
Stamos isn’t the only Fuller House star getting ready to tie the knot. Saget recently announced his engagement to blogger Kelly Rizzo. And Stamos joked the 61-year-old actor could already be married!
NEWS: 'Fuller House' Stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Have a 'Frozen' Sing-Along That's Just Too Cute
“He copies everything I do,” Stamos said. “He's got a beard now, too, which is weird. We met our girls around the same time, and we always would say to each other, 'How lucky! We've both fallen in love at the same time -- not with each other – finally.' And he told me he was going to do it, but I think he did copy me.”
“He might even be married already,” Stamos then teased. “I thought he was going to zip to it. I don't know. I'm super happy for him.”
Stamos also reflected on his friendship with late director Marshall, who helped him get the role of Uncle Jesse on Full House.
He recalled one of Marshall’s greatest attributes as being “a guy who kept his word.”
“He was a man of his word,” Stamos said. “He would say to me, 'You're gonna meet Julia Roberts, you gotta meet Julia, she's so good...' I've known him for so many years [and he would say,] 'Don't worry, you're gonna meet Julia,' and it never happened.”
EXCLUSIVE: Penny Marshall Opens Up About Late Brother Garry Marshall: 'He Gave Me a Life'
“On the day that he was gonna die, [his wife] Barbara called and said, 'Come say goodbye to Garry,'” Stamos continued. “I walked in and he was laying there super peaceful, and he had a little smirk on his face, and I'm looking and the only other person in the room is Julia Roberts. I go, 'You are a man of your word!' [and] she goes, 'Hi, John. I'm Julia.' That’s the kinda guy he was.”
See Marshall's sister, Penny, talk to ET about her late brother in the video below.