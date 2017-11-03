Johnny Depp Admits It Was a 'Bad Idea' to Dress Up as Captain Jack Sparrow and Go to Disneyland

Johnny Depp didn't get the response he hoped for when he dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow and posed as a statue at Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride that inspired the film franchise.

While on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show with his Murder on the Orient Express co-stars, the 54-year-old actor revealed this it was a dream of his to reprise his Pirates role at the happiest place on Earth -- but the reality did not live up to his fantasy.

"I was very excited to stand stock still and then shout out [in Jack’s voice], ‘Oi, what you lookin’ at?’" he quipped. "I got no reaction whatsoever -- nothing! I then had to start describing the people I was shouting at so they knew I was real."