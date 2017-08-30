JoJo Fletcher Pens Sweet Message for Jordan Rodgers on His Birthday: 'Thank You for Always Being My Rock'
JoJo Fletcher has so much love for Jordan Rodgers!
The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her fiance a happy 29th birthday. Per usual, her sweet message melted our hearts.
"Happy Birthday to this gem of a human -- there are so many reasons why you deserve to be celebrated, not only today, but everyday!" her post began. "To name a few, thank you for always being my rock, for giving me a million laughs, for being a daily example of what it's like to chase after dreams and never give up, for holding my hair back when I've had one too many rosès, for always dancing along side me when I embarrassingly try to, and of course, for loving me (& Jackie moon) with everything you have."
"So, without getting more mushy," she continued, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!! @jrodgers11."
ET caught up with Fletcher earlier this month at the Toast Friends and Fall Fashion event at the Dream Hotel's Highlight Room in Hollywood, where she got candid about what her relationship with Rodgers is like one year after the big proposal.
"[Our relationship has changed] so much," she revealed. "I was telling Becca [Tilley] the other day, I feel like I've gotten to the point where it's been a little over a year since our finale, and I look back and our relationship has grown into something so much stronger and more beautiful than I think we even expected to happen. It's just awesome. We get each other, our relationship is good, I'm really happy."
So how long will it be before Fletcher walks down the aisle?
"Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life,'" she recalled. "We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."
"But just last month, we were driving in the car and it kind of popped into my head. I was like, 'Maybe we should start thinking about it now,'" she added. "So, I'm kind of getting the wedding bug a bit, but at the same time, it's not something we're just going to rush into."
