JoJo Fletcher Pens Sweet Message for Jordan Rodgers on His Birthday: 'Thank You for Always Being My Rock'

ET caught up with Fletcher earlier this month at the Toast Friends and Fall Fashion event at the Dream Hotel's Highlight Room in Hollywood, where she got candid about what her relationship with Rodgers is like one year after the big proposal.

"[Our relationship has changed] so much," she revealed. "I was telling Becca [Tilley] the other day, I feel like I've gotten to the point where it's been a little over a year since our finale, and I look back and our relationship has grown into something so much stronger and more beautiful than I think we even expected to happen. It's just awesome. We get each other, our relationship is good, I'm really happy."

So how long will it be before Fletcher walks down the aisle?

"Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life,'" she recalled. "We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."