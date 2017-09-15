Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, David Lynch and More Celebs React to Harry Dean Stanton's Death

Hollywood is mourning the death of Harry Dean Stanton.

The veteran actor died at the age of 91 on Friday afternoon from natural causes. With a career spanning over six decades, and over 190 acting credits, Stanton leaves behind a great legacy -- one that his former co-stars and friends admired.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Stanton's former Pretty in Pink co-star, Jon Cryer, tweeted a throwback black-and-white photo of the two from the '80s film, as well as released a touching statement.

"One of the most lovely, surreal moments I've ever had in Hollywood was the night I went to a party that had a country band sort of twanging away in the corner. At one point this ghostly, gorgeous voice cut through the din. I turned to see Harry Dean Stanton on the tiny stage playing with the band," Cryer expressed in a statement given to ET. "I'd come to know Harry as an incomparable character actor with a grizzled seen-it-all demeanor. But I was unprepared for his beautiful, affecting singing voice. It was the very definition of soulful. And I suppose I'll feel a little better knowing that soul has found peace. Rest In Peace Harry.”