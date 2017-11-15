Jon Pardi Hilariously Teases Top Secret Miranda Lambert Project (Certified Country)
Jon Pardi is spilling secrets.
The 32-year-old "Heartache on the Dance Floor" singer is gearing up to hit the road with Miranda Lambert in 2018 on her Livin' Like Hippies Tour, but may have revealed a bit more than he bargained for in this week's episode of Certified Country.
"She's such a cool person," he gushes of the "Vice" singer, opening up about the first time they met.
"I was sitting at an airport bar, because what else do you do in the airport?" he begins, "[when] somebody tapped me on the shoulder. [I] turned around and it was Miranda. She was like, 'Hey, I saw you at the bar, you're over here by yourself. I just wanted to say hey.' I was like, 'That's so awesome!'"
The pair chatted briefly about the upcoming tour and then, Pardi teases, "some other top secret information that might come about in the third record, maybe."
Pressed on whether the duo has teamed up for a collaboration in the studio, Pardi quickly clarifies, "That's still not official" but couldn't help adding, "It sounds awesome!"
See the reveal on Certified Country, including a hilarious attempt to cover the slip.
Jon Pardi Teases His Top Secret Miranda Lambert Project
Jon Pardi is also gearing up to hit the road with Miranda Lambert on her 'Livin' Like Hippies' 2018 tour.Posted by Certified Country on Friday, November 17, 2017
Before the tour and California Sunrise follow-up, Pardi is showing off a heartfelt side with his new single, "She Ain't In It."
"We got three No. 1s and things are going great, why not throw a curve ball in there?" he says, referencing the heartbreaking track. "The reason I would say it's a curve ball is because I've never had a single like it. All my singles have been fun, dance-y, and this one's kinda like -- kinda hits the heart. I think as artists, it's cool to be like, boom, boom, boom, boom! But it's nice to throw in a really heartfelt song here and see how it does at radio."
"She Ain't In It" follows three consecutive No. 1 hits for the singer: "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on My Boots" (nominated for Favorite Song-Country at the American Music Awards) and "Heartache on the Dance Floor." The latter has been selected numerous times as a "Song Pick of the Week" on Certified Country, with superstars Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett dropping Pardi's name.
"I don't wanna sit here and be like, 'Yeah, totally, I knew it was gonna be a jam! I knew it was gonna be everybody's jam, 'cause I wrote it!'" he jokes. "As a songwriter, I want it to be fun. It's always awesome to see people really enjoying it because it's dance-y, it's country and it's got a cool kinda story to it, and people really picked up on it. That's what kinda humbles me and makes me feel good."
