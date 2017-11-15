Jon Pardi Hilariously Teases Top Secret Miranda Lambert Project (Certified Country)

Jon Pardi is spilling secrets.

The 32-year-old "Heartache on the Dance Floor" singer is gearing up to hit the road with Miranda Lambert in 2018 on her Livin' Like Hippies Tour, but may have revealed a bit more than he bargained for in this week's episode of Certified Country.

"She's such a cool person," he gushes of the "Vice" singer, opening up about the first time they met.

"I was sitting at an airport bar, because what else do you do in the airport?" he begins, "[when] somebody tapped me on the shoulder. [I] turned around and it was Miranda. She was like, 'Hey, I saw you at the bar, you're over here by yourself. I just wanted to say hey.' I was like, 'That's so awesome!'"