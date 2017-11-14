Jon Stewart Reacts to Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Friend Louis C.K.: 'You Feel Anger'

Louis C.K.'s friends in comedy are speaking out after several women accused the 50-year-old comedian of sexual misconduct in an article released by The New York Times last week.

On Tuesday's Today show, Jon Stewart addressed the allegations made by five women who say C.K. either asked if could masturbate in front of them, or masturbated in front of them without their consent. A day after the Times article was released, C.K. released a statement saying that the women's stories about him were true.

"You know, you give your friends a benefit of the doubt," Stewart, 54, told Today show co-anchor Matt Lauer. "I've had friends who've had compulsions and who have done things -- gambling or drinking or drugs -- and we've lost some of them. Some of them have died. You always find yourself back to a moment of, 'Did I miss something? Could I have done more?'"