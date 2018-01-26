The Jonas Brothers Reunite at Star-Studded Pre-GRAMMY Party

One week after the Jonas Brothers mysteriously reactivated their Instagram account, Kevin Jonas posted a new photo of the trio together. The black-and-white photo doesn't have a caption, causing fans to speculate about what it could mean.

A source tells ET that the brothers' reunited to attend Republic Records' pre-GRAMMY party on Friday night. Nick entered the party solo, while Joe walked in hand-in-hand with his fiance, Sophie Turner. Kevin also had his wife, Danielle, by his side.

According to ET's source, the group was seen chatting it up with friends at the star-studded event, which was also attended by Iggy Izalea, DJ Cassidy and Julia Michaels.

The Jonas Brothers have come along way from their Disney days as teen idols wearing purity rings. Kevin, 30; Joe, 28, and Nick, 25, have all gone on to have their own projects in music, television and film -- and their love lives have been regular fodder for celebrity watchers over the years.

Fans have been freaking out since Jan. 15, when the Jonas Brothers' Instagram account was reactivated without warning. (No new content has been posted since 2013, the year the band broke up.) On the same, day, Jonas musician Ryan Liestman posted a photo of himself with the trio, captioning it, "Family reunion."

In 2015, Kevin revealed that the breakup was prompted in part because "the friction was too much."

Watch Nick Jonas talk about sharing a "special night" with his brother Joe at the Golden Globes below.



