Jonathan Rhys Meyers Reunites With His Wife Mara Lane After 6 Weeks Apart

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane are enjoying some quality time together!

After Meyers returned home from an almost two month working engagement, Lane took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple kissing while holding their son, Wolf.

"Reunited today after 6 weeks too long," the actress wrote. "#TBT this photo is after another reunion and makes me happy so hopefully will make you smile and have nice feels too."

"*Us on a boat in a canal in Venice during the filming of #AspernPapers," she continued.