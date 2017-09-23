Jonathan Rhys Meyers Reunites With His Wife Mara Lane After 6 Weeks Apart
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane are enjoying some quality time together!
After Meyers returned home from an almost two month working engagement, Lane took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple kissing while holding their son, Wolf.
"Reunited today after 6 weeks too long," the actress wrote. "#TBT this photo is after another reunion and makes me happy so hopefully will make you smile and have nice feels too."
"*Us on a boat in a canal in Venice during the filming of #AspernPapers," she continued.
Lane added that the couple will be at the Boston Film Festival over the weekend to view Damascus Cover, encouraging fans to "please come by and say hello and support our film."
This post comes a little over a week after Lane revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.
“We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 12. “We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up.”