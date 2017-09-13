Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Wife Mara Thanks Fans for Support Following Her Miscarriage: ‘I Could Not Sit Back’

“To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts,” she began. “I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions.”

Noting that she would normally never get so personal on social media, Mara added, “I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place.”

She also noted that she has no qualms when it comes to her openness about her husband’s struggles.

“I was happy to come to my husband's defense,” she wrote. “I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time.”

She also gave fans some insight into how the couple honored the passing of what would have been their second child.

“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway,” she captioned the photo of the tree. “It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does.”