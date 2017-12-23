Jordan Feldstein, Music Manager and Jonah Hill's Brother, Dies at 40

Rest in peace, Jordan Feldstein.

The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of Jonah Hill died on Friday, ET confirms. He was 40.

Feldstein ran management company Career Artist Management (CAM). In addition to Maroon 5, CAM also managed Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thicke and more artists. The manager, who was childhood friends with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, helped negotiate Levine's role as a coach on The Voice.

Miguel, meanwhile, took to Instagram to mourn Feldstein, writing that he woke up "to a huge unexpected loss."

Feldstein, who was briefly married to Clint Eastwood's daughter, Francesca, in 2013 (the marriage was annulled), is survived by his two children.

