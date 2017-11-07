Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Talk Landing Two Perfect Scores on ‘DWTS’ With Corbin Bleu (Exclusive)

On their way to the top! Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold scored two perfect scores on Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars.

The pair teamed up with season 17 finalist Corbin Bleu for the Trio Dance. Bleu and Fisher have never gotten to perform together, but both have starred in musicals written by Lin-Manuel Miranda – Fisher in Hamilton and Bleu in In the Heights.

The high-energy group danced a salsa that brought judge Len Goodman to his feet.

“It was such a good night and it could have not happened to a more deserving person,” Arnold said of her partner. “I mean that, it has been a crazy eight weeks. I am so, so grateful for every moment that we have had together and having tonight was such a good night for us and I am really, really proud.”