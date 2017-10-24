Jordan Fisher Says He's Losing Sleep Over Winning 'DWTS' for Partner Lindsay Arnold (Exclusive)

Jordan Fisher is feeling the pressure.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 23-year-old actor and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Lindsay Arnold, after Monday night's episode, where Arnold dished on how she got her partner through their "hardest week" yet.

"Every single partner that I've had I go, 'Just so you know, week six is going to come and you're going to want to bail. It's going to be the hardest week you're going to have in the competition because it's that middle hump.' I said this to Jordan and he was like, 'No, no, no,'" Arnold explained. "[We get to] week six [and he goes], 'Oh crap!'"

"It's just... it's the midpoint of the competition. All of us have been working so hard and it's where people start expecting more and want to see more and more and you try to give that, but it's hard," she added. "So, we kind of knew that was coming, but I could not be more proud of how he handled this week and got through it and came out on top."