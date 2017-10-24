Jordan Fisher Says He's Losing Sleep Over Winning 'DWTS' for Partner Lindsay Arnold (Exclusive)
Jordan Fisher is feeling the pressure.
ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 23-year-old actor and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Lindsay Arnold, after Monday night's episode, where Arnold dished on how she got her partner through their "hardest week" yet.
"Every single partner that I've had I go, 'Just so you know, week six is going to come and you're going to want to bail. It's going to be the hardest week you're going to have in the competition because it's that middle hump.' I said this to Jordan and he was like, 'No, no, no,'" Arnold explained. "[We get to] week six [and he goes], 'Oh crap!'"
"It's just... it's the midpoint of the competition. All of us have been working so hard and it's where people start expecting more and want to see more and more and you try to give that, but it's hard," she added. "So, we kind of knew that was coming, but I could not be more proud of how he handled this week and got through it and came out on top."
EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda Praises Jordan Fisher's 'Moana' Performance on 'DWTS': 'He's Unbelievable'
While Fisher has been a frontrunner from the beginning, he said it's Arnold who is really pushing him to win the mirrorball trophy.
"I love the show, I love the experience and I love Lindsay and I want her to win so badly, it hurts me," he shared. "I lose sleep over it, especially when I'm given a style that I know is going to kill my hips because that's just the sort of thing that it does. It kills people's hips. I have a history of hip issues and injuries, and for me personally, I just want to give her everything that I possibly can week in and week out, so that she can feel good and do really well on Monday and it causes me to lose sleep."
Arnold came in second place with her partner, David Ross, last season, and the baseball star showed up to lend some support in the ballroom on Monday.
"He was stoked to be sitting there. I was like, 'You want to dance?' He was like, 'No, no, no. I'm good, you go.' It was so cool having my boys in the room because just like after this season is over, I'm going to stay friends with Jordan forever and I love the friendships that I've gained on this show and it's so cool having them meet together," she said. "And obviously [they] talk in the back and go, 'Oh, Lindsay. She's the worst, isn't she?' But really, they love me. I think, right?"
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas Land Their First Perfect Score on ‘DWTS’: ‘We Nailed It!’
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.