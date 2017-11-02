Jordan Peele Reportedly Helming Newly Announced 'Twilight Zone' Revival on CBS All Access
After the critical and popular success of Star Trek: Discovery, CBS is reaching back into its rich history of programming to breathe new life into another iconic series: The Twilight Zone.
CBS President and CEO Les Mooves revealed on Thursday that the company is rebooting the spooky anthology horror series.
The latest Twilight Zone reboot is set to stream on CBS All Access, the same streaming media platform that serves as a home for Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, among several other original programs.
What is particularly exciting for many fans is the reported involvement of actor and filmmaker Jordan Peele, who recently broke box office records with his acclaimed indie horror Get Out.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Twilight Zone reboot is being produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, with The Defenders creator Marco Ramirez set to write the series and serve as showrunner.
CBS has declined to comment on reports of Peele and Ramirez's involvement, or share details regarding what role Peele would play in bringing the series back.
The Twilight Zone, created and narrated by Rod Serling, first aired from 1959 to 1964. During its five-season run, the series won a Golden Globe and two Emmys, and went on to become one of the most iconic TV shows of all time.
In 1985, CBS resurrected the series and brought on some heavy hitters in the world of sci-fi and horror to write the episodes. The revival was met with critical acclaim, and ran for three seasons. The show was then revived a second time by the now-defunct UPN network, but it only lasted one season.
There's no word yet on when fans can expect the latest Twilight Zone reboot to premiere.