Jordan Peele Reportedly Helming Newly Announced 'Twilight Zone' Revival on CBS All Access

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Twilight Zone reboot is being produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, with The Defenders creator Marco Ramirez set to write the series and serve as showrunner.

CBS has declined to comment on reports of Peele and Ramirez's involvement, or share details regarding what role Peele would play in bringing the series back.

The Twilight Zone, created and narrated by Rod Serling, first aired from 1959 to 1964. During its five-season run, the series won a Golden Globe and two Emmys, and went on to become one of the most iconic TV shows of all time.