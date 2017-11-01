Jordan Rodgers Sends Sweet Birthday Love to JoJo Fletcher: ‘You Truly Have a Beautiful Soul!'
Bachelorette and football heartthrob Jordan Rodgers wants everyone to know he can’t get enough of JoJo Fletcher.
The winner of season 12 and JoJo’s heart posted a message on Instagram in honor of her birthday.
“You are my best friend, can’t imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I’ve ever known just doesn’t do it justice,” Jordan wrote.
This isn’t the first time the pair has traded birthday shout-outs. Back in August, JoJo professed her love for Jordan on his birthday, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to this gem of a human-- there are so many reasons why you deserve to be celebrated, not only today, but everyday! To name a few, thank you for always being my rock, for giving me a million laughs, for being a daily example of what it's like to chase after dreams and never give up, for holding my hair back when I've had one too many rosès, for always dancing along side me when I embarrassingly try to, and of course, for loving me (& Jackie moon) with everything you have.”
While Jordan’s message failed to touch on what happens when he has too much rosè, he did gush about the qualities he finds so dear about JoJo. “You truly have a beautiful soul!" he wrote. "That is what first attracted me to you and what continues to amaze and inspire me everyday. I’ve never known a more loving, caring, selfless person in my life. Truly am so proud of you, so beyond blessed to have you in my life, and so in love with you!”
The pair isn't in any rush to tie the actual knot, though. As Fletcher toldET in August, "Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life.' We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."
While taking it slow, the two have given their relationship a chance to blossom. “I feel like I've gotten to the point where it's been a little over a year since our finale, and I look back and our relationship has grown into something so much stronger and more beautiful than I think we even expected to happen," JoJo added. "It's just awesome. We get each other, our relationship is good, I'm really happy."
Despite not running straight to the altar, there’s no doubt in Jordan’s mind that his love for JoJo is true. He wrapped up his Instagram post with a line from the modern fairy tale romance The Notebook: “If you’re a bird. . .I’m a bird.”
So sweet!