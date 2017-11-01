Jordan Rodgers Sends Sweet Birthday Love to JoJo Fletcher: ‘You Truly Have a Beautiful Soul!'

While Jordan’s message failed to touch on what happens when he has too much rosè, he did gush about the qualities he finds so dear about JoJo. “You truly have a beautiful soul!" he wrote. "That is what first attracted me to you and what continues to amaze and inspire me everyday. I’ve never known a more loving, caring, selfless person in my life. Truly am so proud of you, so beyond blessed to have you in my life, and so in love with you!”

The pair isn't in any rush to tie the actual knot, though. As Fletcher toldET in August, "Right after we got engaged, we were like, 'We're gonna get married!' and we were talking about it and we were like, 'Whoa! OK, let's live life.' We really took this last year to just really be with each other and live life and get into some normalcy, so it hasn't been a topic of conversation and we never felt pressured."