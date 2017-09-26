Jordin Sparks Displays Bible Verse on Her Hand While Singing National Anthem During Monday Night Football
Emotions were running high during Jordin Sparks' performance of the national anthem as part of Monday Night Football.
Ahead of her singing, the entire Dallas Cowboys team took a knee, while players of the Arizona Cardinals locked arms with members of the military.
More and more players have been kneeling in protest during the national anthem following President Donald Trump's recent remarks that any athletes that take a knee during the song should be "fired."
While Sparks did not take a knee, she did have a more subtle response to the recent protests. On the back of her right hand, the 27-year-old singer had written Proverbs 31:8-9.
The Bible verses reads: "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."
Other performers of the national anthem during Sunday's NFL games had more outward displays of protest. Rico LaVelle kneeled at the end of his performance in Detroit, as did Meghan Linsey after she sang the anthem in Nashville.
