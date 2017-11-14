Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah, Announces She's Pregnant With First Child!

And a baby makes three!

Jordin Sparks dropped some major bombshells on Tuesday, revealing that she secretly married her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, in July and the two are expecting their first child together late next spring.

The American Idol alum, 27, broke the news to People magazine, and couldn’t help but gush about her pregnancy, telling the publication, “We’re both really excited. [Dana]’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

The private couple managed to trick fans, not even attending a red carpet event together until August. Though they don’t mind making the occasional appearance on each other’s social media, they have avoided publicly wearing wedding rings since their summer nuptials.