Joseph Duggar Marries Kendra Caldwell After 3-Month Engagement
Congratulations, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell!
The 22-year-old Counting Up star and Caldwell, 19, tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Friday.
According to People, Caldwell wore a Renee Miller jeweled top with princess skirt for the wedding. Meanwhile, Duggar looked shape in a navy three-piece suit and blush tie. Duggar's brother, Josiah, served as best man and Caldwell's sister Lauren was her maid of honor.
The newlyweds met through church and began their courtship in March. In May, Duggar proposed to his girlfriend on the same night his older sister, Joy-Anna, married Austin Forsyth.
At the time, Caldwell shared that their engagement is different from their courtship in that they can hold hands and say "I love you" and that they were looking forward to being able to minister together.
Duggar and Caldwell recently went on a mission trip to Panama, where they partnered with local missionaries, shared their faith, and helped build a church building.
