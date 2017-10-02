Josh Abbott Band Guitarist Caleb Keeter Reverses Stance on 2nd Amendment Following Las Vegas Shooting

Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbot Band, is opening up about the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and adding his name to the growing list of celebrities calling for gun control reform.

Keeter was performing with the band at the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival, where 59 people were killed and over 520 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

The guitarist released a statement on Monday where he opened up about how his opinions on the controversial issue of gun control have dramatically changed in the wake of the tragedy.

"I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life," Keeter announced in his statement, which he posted to Twitter. "Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was."