Josh Brolin on His Ripped Bod and How He Knew Wife Kathyrn Boyd Was the One (Exclusive)
Josh Brolin may play play some pretty tough characters on film, but he’s got a tender side too -- especially when it comes to his wife of one year, Kathryn Boyd.
The 49-year-old actor sat down with ET’s Nischelle Turner earlier this month to chat about his new film, Only the Brave, and how he manages to stay in such good shape for his roles.
The film, which tells the story of a group of elite firefighters battling the devastating 2013 Yarnell Fire in Arizona, required a completely different kind of fitness to another of Brolin's upcoming movies, Deadpool 2.
“[It’s a] different shape. Totally different,” Brolin said. “Firefighting was very interior and Deadpool was very exterior.”
The actor has been sharing videos of his intense workouts on Instagram, giving a glimpse into what it takes to achieve that body.
But will he keep up the good habits now that filming is over?
“See me in two weeks and I will have fat, chipmunk cheeks,” he joked. “No, I won’t. I will keep it up because I’m almost 50, so it feels better to be in shape. I”m just a little beat up from Deadpool.”
Good thing he has Boyd around to help tend those wounds. The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary in September, and the Oscar-nominated actor revealed how he knew she was the one.
“You go through enough relationships where you’re trying to figure it out, what does this mean, why am I so confused?” he said. “And then suddenly you’re not confused. It’s something to celebrate.”
Only the Brave opens in theaters on Friday.