Josh Duhamel Reveals He Bought Minnesota Cabin to 'Relax' After Fergie Split

Josh Duhamel is spending a little "me" time in Minnesota.

The 45-year-old actor opened up to Architectural Digest about creating his own haven in a cabin the state after splitting from wife Fergie earlier this year.

“My cabin in Minnesota is really… Do you know who Terry Redlin is? Look up any Terry Redlin painting and it feels like that,” Duhamel said. “It really does. It’s a tiny little place. It’s not big, but it’s right on the water, and it’s tucked into all of these pine trees."

"It’s, like, 52 acres of just open forest on a lake, and it’s got this little chimney with smoke that comes up when you have a fire. It’s this whole thing, but it’s nothing fancy, believe me. It’s cute, but nothing fancy," he continued. "My place in L.A., I just got… I am about to close on a ranch-style one-level, four bedroom midcentury modern. I love midcentury modern. I don’t like ultra modern and I don’t like too country. I like it just sort of comfy.”

Duhamel and Fergie announced their separation in September, revealing that they had actually gone their separate ways in February. Since the split, Duhamel says his Minnesota cabin is a place where he goes to feel "relaxed."

“I just walked in and I felt relaxed,” Duhamel explained. “I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day. It has this beautiful view. It’s up on this hill, it’s got a beautiful pool in the back, it’s got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue. It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit.”

Fergie, meanwhile, has been keeping herself busy with work, recently opening up to ET about hosting Fox's upcoming reality competition music show, The Four. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fergie Dishes On Co-Parenting With Ex Josh Duhamel: 'We Are Just Making it Happen'

Fergie Reveals What's Keeping Her Grounded Amid Split From Josh Duhamel (Exclusive)

Josh Duhamel on 'Amazing' Mom Fergie, Receiving WildAid's Wildlife Champion Award (Exclusive)