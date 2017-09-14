News

Josh Duhamel Steps Out Without His Ring for the First Time Following News of Split From Wife Fergie - Pic!

By Zach Seemayer‍
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhmel is keeping fit following his split from wife Fergie.

The Transformers star was spotted going for a casual hike in the hills of Los Angeles on Thursday, hours after he and his estranged wife revealed they were separating after eight years of marriage.

Duhamel, 44, broke a sweat as he walked through the hills, rocking a black V-neck T-shirt, a pair of faded jeans and black sneakers with a blue ballcap pulled down to shield his face from the sun. 

However, the actor didn't appear to be sporting his wedding ring.

Josh Duhamel Hiking in LA Following Fergie Split
Currently, Fergie is reportedly in Brazil to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival, where the pop star was also spotted sans wedding ring.

The pair announced their split in a joint statement released to ET on Sep. 14, sharing, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

ET learned that the two actually called it quits in February, just one month after celebrating their eighth anniversary on a family vacation with their 4-year-old son, Axl Jack.

For more on the couple's surprising split, check out the video below.

