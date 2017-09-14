Josh Duhamel Steps Out Without His Ring for the First Time Following News of Split From Wife Fergie - Pic!
Josh Duhmel is keeping fit following his split from wife Fergie.
The Transformers star was spotted going for a casual hike in the hills of Los Angeles on Thursday, hours after he and his estranged wife revealed they were separating after eight years of marriage.
Duhamel, 44, broke a sweat as he walked through the hills, rocking a black V-neck T-shirt, a pair of faded jeans and black sneakers with a blue ballcap pulled down to shield his face from the sun.
However, the actor didn't appear to be sporting his wedding ring.
PHOTOS: Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017 -- So Far!
Currently, Fergie is reportedly in Brazil to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival, where the pop star was also spotted sans wedding ring.
The pair announced their split in a joint statement released to ET on Sep. 14, sharing, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
NEWS: Fergie Says She and Josh Duhamel Are 'Friends' 3 Weeks Before Announcing Split
ET learned that the two actually called it quits in February, just one month after celebrating their eighth anniversary on a family vacation with their 4-year-old son, Axl Jack.
For more on the couple's surprising split, check out the video below.