Josh Duhamel Steps Out Without His Ring for the First Time Following News of Split From Wife Fergie - Pic!

Josh Duhmel is keeping fit following his split from wife Fergie.

The Transformers star was spotted going for a casual hike in the hills of Los Angeles on Thursday, hours after he and his estranged wife revealed they were separating after eight years of marriage.

Duhamel, 44, broke a sweat as he walked through the hills, rocking a black V-neck T-shirt, a pair of faded jeans and black sneakers with a blue ballcap pulled down to shield his face from the sun.

However, the actor didn't appear to be sporting his wedding ring.