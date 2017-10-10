Josh Gad on How Kristen Bell Saved His Family From Hurricane and Why His Work Is ‘Worthless’ as a Dad

As his Florida-based family’s safety hung in the balance ahead of devastating Hurricane Irma, Josh Gad made one call which helped save their lives -- to his Frozen costar, Kristen Bell!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Gad shared how Bell came to the rescue after his initial plans to keep his family safe backfired due to the hurricane changing course.

“My entire family lives in South Florida, so I sent them all to my brother’s place in Tampa,” Gad said. “Then the hurricane veered west to Tampa and I had to get them out and had nowhere to send them, so I immediately started calling everybody I know.”

“I was like, ‘Wait, Kristen is in Disney World and she’s got all of her cast and crew because she’s shooting a film there,’” he continued. “So, I called her up and said, ‘Is there any way you could find some rooms for my family?’ 'Cause apparently, I have no connections to Disney! She literally said these words: ‘Even if I have to share my room with your entire family I will make sure they are safe.’”