Josh Gad Shares Video of Kate Hudson's Hilarious Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

With the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer making its highly anticipated debut on Monday, Kate Hudson was just as enthralled as everybody else!

The actress watched the two-and-a-half-minute clip with her Marshall costar Josh Gad, who caught her epic reaction on video.

“Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery,” Gad captioned the video.

In the clip, Hudson declared, “This is insane,” while Gad responded, “Just wait for it.”

“Ah!” Hudson screamed in shock as she reached the end. The pair then erupted in laughter.