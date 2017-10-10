Josh Gad Shares Video of Kate Hudson's Hilarious Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer
With the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer making its highly anticipated debut on Monday, Kate Hudson was just as enthralled as everybody else!
The actress watched the two-and-a-half-minute clip with her Marshall costar Josh Gad, who caught her epic reaction on video.
“Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery,” Gad captioned the video.
In the clip, Hudson declared, “This is insane,” while Gad responded, “Just wait for it.”
“Ah!” Hudson screamed in shock as she reached the end. The pair then erupted in laughter.
The trailer previewed what’s ahead for Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she trains with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) -- and impresses him with her skills.
"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then," Luke warns. "It does now."
ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with the Last Jedi cast in July, as they discussed their excitement about the upcoming film.
"It's weird, because I feel like I should know what I'm doing," Ridley said about playing Rey. "It's not the success thing, it's the understanding how the character has connected with people. I know the weight of that, so I just want to make sure people are continuing to connect with her in that way."
