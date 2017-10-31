Josh Groban Says He Was Half a Block Away From Apparent Terrorist Attack in NYC: 'I'm Shaking'

Josh Groban is counting his blessings and sending out prayers after he found himself near the scene of an apparent terrorist attack on Tuesday in New York City.

The 36-year-old opera singer tweeted that he was just "half a block" from where a man drove a truck down a bike path lane in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring at least 15 others. Investigators told reporters that when the driver exited the vehicle, he displayed imitation firearms -- a pellet gun and a paintball gun -- and was shot by police officers.

"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F**k," he wrote. "I hope everyone’s OK. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there."