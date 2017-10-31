Josh Groban Says He Was Half a Block Away From Apparent Terrorist Attack in NYC: 'I'm Shaking'
Josh Groban is counting his blessings and sending out prayers after he found himself near the scene of an apparent terrorist attack on Tuesday in New York City.
The 36-year-old opera singer tweeted that he was just "half a block" from where a man drove a truck down a bike path lane in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring at least 15 others. Investigators told reporters that when the driver exited the vehicle, he displayed imitation firearms -- a pellet gun and a paintball gun -- and was shot by police officers.
"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F**k," he wrote. "I hope everyone’s OK. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there."
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Bryan on 'Eye-Opening' Las Vegas Shooting -- 'It Gives Us a 'New Level of Perspective'
Groban was clearly jolted by the tragedy, tweeting: "I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting."
He later shared a video from what he witnessed from where he was standing. "Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD," he wrote.
Groban also retweeted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's message regarding the incident, which read: "This was a cowardly act of terror. It was intended to break our spirit. But New Yorkers are resilient. We will be undeterred."
"Devastated for the victims and their families tonight and inspired by the spirit of this city," Groban said in another tweet. "Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere."
MORE: Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas Stage for the First Time Since Tragic Shooting
The apparent terrorist attack comes just weeks after the horrific shooting that took place during a country music festival in Las Vegas when Jason Aldean was performing.
Aldean and Luke Bryan -- who was also at the music festival -- recently spoke to ET about how they were coping following the horrific event. "It's an eye-opening thing," Bryan said. "He showed me some pictures [of] their equipment and the stage, and until you see all that, you don't realize how close they were to, you know, even being one of the injured."
Here's more with the country crooners: