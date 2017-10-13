Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Prepare to Walk Down the Aisle on 'Counting On' Wedding Special (Exclusive)
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth married back in May, and now they’re sharing their sweet wedding with the world.
In ET’s exclusive Counting On sneak peek from Monday’s two-hour wedding special, the young couple can barely contain their excitement about walking down the aisle.
“I was breathing hard, trying not to cry,” Duggar says as she waits with her father, Jim-Bob, to walk her down the aisle.
“All these emotions going through me, my whole life is changing,” she gushed.
Forsyth also had jitters at the ceremony.
“If I fall catch me,” he whispers to the pastor as the big moment arrives.
Meanwhile, as the final bridesmaid walks down the aisle, Duggar is breathless as well. “I hope I don’t pass out,” she tells her dad.
The two met when Forsyth moved to Arkansas and started attending the same church as the Duggar family. The lovebirds tied the knot in front of family and friends in May, following a three-month engagement, and are expecting their first child together.
Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
