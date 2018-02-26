Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy -- Find Out His Name

The Duggar family just keeps growing!

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced on Monday that they are parents to a baby boy! The 20-year-old Counting On star gave birth to Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23 at 3:39 p.m., the Duggars shared on their website. The baby weighs 10 lbs, 3 ounces and measures 22 inches long.

"We are so thrilled for Joy and Austin! Children are a blessing from the Lord and we know that will be such great parents," Joy-Anna's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrote. "We can’t wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies. We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing."

The message concluded, "Joy and Gideon are doing very well and we are just in love with this new little addition!!"

In March 2017, it was confirmed that Joy-Anna and Austin were engaged. The two later tied the knot in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, and fans were able to watch the wedding during a special two-hour episode of Counting On, which returns Monday on TLC.

Here's a look at the new parents' nuptials:

