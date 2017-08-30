Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant With First Child After 3 Months of Marriage

The parents-to-be will have quite the support system. Joy-Anna's sisters, Jill and Jessa, both have two kids each, while her brother, Josh, and his wife, Anna, are expecting their fifth child. Joy-Anna is reportedly the youngest of the Duggars to get pregnant.

Back in March, Josh and Anna broke their baby news in a blog post on the Duggar family website. "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," read the message, noting the marital struggles that the two have overcome. "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

Here's more on Josh and Anna's announcement: