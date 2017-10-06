Joy-Anna Duggar Shares When She Fell in Love With Austin Forsyth in 'Counting On' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were meant to be together.
In ET's exclusive Counting On clip from Monday's episode, the couple recounts their love story -- from when they met, to when they first started having feelings for each other, to Forsyth asking Duggar to officially court.
Forsyth first explains knowing Duggar was the one after being at flight school in Mississippi. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old reality star began having feelings for her now-husband after he gave an emotional testimony at her home.
"Just to see his heart, really, was the first thing that attracted me to him," Duggar expresses.
After being asked to court, Duggar says she was "so excited."
"I could not believe it," she expresses. "Having interest in this guy for so long and then this having him and asking me was amazing."
The two met when Forsyth moved to Arkansas and started attending the same church as the Duggar family. The lovebirds tied the knot in front of family and friends in May, following a three-month engagement, and are expecting their first child together.
Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.