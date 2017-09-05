Juan Pablo Galavis Claims ‘Bachelor’ Producers Tried to Get Him Naked on TV, Talks Finding Love on Instagram

“They try to make you do things and it all depends on you,” Galavis, 36, responded. “If you’re strong enough and have a strong personality and don’t do things you don’t want to do, you won’t do it. But they suggest a lot of things.”

“It can be simple things like, ‘You know what would be great? If you go into the ocean and get naked,’” Galavis claimed. “And you’re like, ‘Well, I have a daughter, I don’t want to go naked on TV and in the ocean. I don’t believe in that.”

Recently married Galavis alleged that going against producers’ wishes could have consequences for contestants.

“At the end of the day, that’s a decision that people have to make,” he said. “Obviously they don’t like it when you don’t make the decision they want you to make, so they edit a little bit [to] make you look like whatever they want you to look like.”