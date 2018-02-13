Judge Dismisses $60 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Steve Harvey by Ex-Wife

Steve Harvey is no longer facing a $60 million lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, Mary L. Vaughn.

Harvey's lawyer, Brandon R. Williams, tells ET, "On December 15, 2017, the Honorable Gregory Keosian of the Superior Court of California (County of Los Angeles) dismissed the frivolous lawsuit that was filed by Mary Vaughn."

"The frivolous lawsuit was dismissed by the Judge without further leave to amend," Williams said, adding that Harvey "has no additional comment on the matter at this time."

In her suit -- filed back in May -- Vaugh claimed that during their marriage, which lasted from 1996 until their contentious divorce in 2005, she was allegedly subjected to "prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering," according to court documents obtained by ET.

Vaughn was also suing the comedian for alleged child endangerment, torture, kidnapping, breach of contract, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress and "soul murdering." The lawsuit makes further claims of harassment, brainwashing and theft by deception, and claims that Vaughn "attempted suicide by self-medicating [in] an effort to stop the pain."

Harvey and his attorney staunchly denied the allegations made by his ex-wife in a statement released to ET in May.

"Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit," the statement read. "The complaint is merit-less, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint."

Harvey, 61, and Vaughn had one child together, Wynton Harvey, born in July 1997. Vaughn has previously aired her various grievances with her ex-husband on YouTube and was jailed for 30 days in 2013 for contempt of court after violating the terms of a gag order in the couple's divorce.

Prior to his relationship with Vaughn, Harvey was married to Marcia Harvey for 14 years. They share three children, daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick. After Harvey and Vaughn's tumultuous divorce was settled in 2005, the Family Feud host struck up a relationship with his current wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, whom he married in 2007.

