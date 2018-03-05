Judith Light Says the ‘Transparent’ Cast Is ‘Shell Shocked’ Following Jeffrey Tambor’s Exit (Exclusive)

Can Transparent have a future following the departure of its star Jeffrey Tambor? Actress Judith Light, who plays the Shelly Pfefferman, ex-wife of Tambor’s character, Maura, opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner on Sunday at the Elton John AIDs Foundation Oscar party about what’s in store for the Amazon series in the wake of Tambor’s exit.

“Yes, I hope so,” the 69-year-old actress said of more Transparent seasons. “Yes, we’re looking at a fifth season, and we’ll see when we’re gonna shoot that. So, we’ll see.”

Tambor was fired from the show in February, following allegations of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and his co-star, Trace Lysette. The 73-year-old actor has denied wrongdoing and previously released a statement saying he’s “profoundly disappointed” by both Amazon and the series’ co-creator, Jill Soloway.

As for Light, she hasn’t kept in touch with her co-star following the news.

“I have not spoken to him,” she confirmed. “Everybody’s a little shell shocked I would say.”

Following the accusations, several of Tambor’s former co-stars have spoken out in his defense. In late February, comedian David Cross, who acted alongside Tambor on Arrested Development, spoke to amNew York about the actor.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him – from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey – and I am one of them,” Cross said. “I think it’s very curious that Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation. I’m not sure why they would do that. I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.”

Tambor is one of many stars affected this past year in Hollywood. The Time’s Up movement was also present at Sunday’s Oscars. Watch the clip below to see how women are speaking out.

