Judy Garland's Daughter Lorna Luft Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Collapsing Backstage at Concert

Actress-singer Lorna Luft is undergoing tests after collapsing backstage during her concert.

The 65-year-old performer was performing in London, England, on Friday, when she collapsed backstage, Luft's representative Victoria Varela tells ET. She was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Varela said that prior to the incident, Luft's husband, Colin Freeman, grew concerned that she had been forgetting lyrics and the words of her monologue.

Luft is the daughter of Hollywood legend Judy Garland and the half-sister of Liza Minnelli and has been in show business since she was a child, appearing in numerous stage productions and television shows.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and then again in 2015.

Growing up as Hollywood royalty wasn't always easy. Luft's childhood friend Katey Sagal wrote about drug addiction in her memoir last year, claiming that she and Luft used to raid Garland's medicine cabinet for pills.

To see Sagal talk to ET about her childhood with Luft, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Renee Zellweger to Play Judy Garland in New Biopic

Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Sells for $480,000

Liza Minnelli Checks Into Rehab

Related Gallery