Judy Greer Joins Jim Carrey's 'Kidding' Comedy Series

Jim Carrey's return to television scores a major new addition.

Judy Greer has joined Showtime's Kidding, the 10-episode comedy series marking Carrey's first series regular role since In Living Color, it was announced on Tuesday.

In Kidding, Carrey plays Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, a children's television icon, who also manages a multimillion-dollar branding empire. When Jeff's family begins to implode, he finds no fairy tale or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than he can cope.

Greer will play Jill, Jeff's estranged wife who has recently hit a rebellious streak. She joins a star-studded cast led by Carrey, along with Catherine Keener and Frank Langella.

The 42-year-old Greer tweeted her excitement following the casting announcement: "Pinching myself!! Am i dreaming?"

Greer should be no stranger to audiences, as she has more than 120 credits across film and television to her name. Currently starring in Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris, she can next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Measure of a Man and in Richard Linklater's adaptation of the best-selling novel, Where'd You Go, Bernadette?. On the small screen, her roles have included Casual, Married and Archer.

