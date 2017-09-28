Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Celebs React With Outpouring of Love
Hollywood is showing their love and support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who revealed on Thursday that she has breast cancer.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the 56-year-old actress revealed on Twitter. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."
Following Louis-Dreyfus' cancer news, many famous faces took to social media to share words of love and support.
“Major respect, compassionate & love to Julia & all the people who will be helped [by] her honesty,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter.
Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy, offered her support. “Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want,” she wrote.
“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement to ET. “ We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”
Veep co-star Tony Hale was quick to send his love, writing, “We love this woman.”
Rita Wilson, also echoed the same sentiment, posting to Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong.”
Read more celebrity reactions below:
