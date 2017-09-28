Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Celebs React With Outpouring of Love

Hollywood is showing their love and support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who revealed on Thursday that she has breast cancer.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the 56-year-old actress revealed on Twitter. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."