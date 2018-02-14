Julia Louis-Dreyfus Commemorates Breast Cancer Surgery With Glam 'First Post Op Photo'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is "ready to rock."

The Veep star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share with fans that she had undergone surgery for breast cancer, alongside a hilarious -- and glam! -- "first post op photo."

"Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, 'Fuck you!' Here’s my first post op photo," she captioned a shot of herself.

Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, “Fuck you!” Here’s my first post op photo. pic.twitter.com/5LPlbzpiI3 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) February 14, 2018

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last fall, and she finished up her last round of chemotherapy in January. The actress has kept fans updated along the way, often posting videos of her Veep co-stars' hysterical messages of encouragement.

"[Our] priority right now is to just be as supportive as possible as Julia starts getting better," Anna Chlumsky recently told ET. "We try to keep in touch with her, as there’s never enough you can do. It’s her journey, and our part in it is to be her cheerleaders.”

See more on Louis-Dreyfus in the video below.

