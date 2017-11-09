Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets 'Psyched Up' for Third Round of Chemo With the Help of Her 'Veep' Co-Stars

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has got the eye of the tiger.

The 56-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to share the hilarious way her Veep co-stars, Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson, helped her get 'psyched' ahead of her third round of chemotherapy.

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the clip. “And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF.”

In the video, Walsh and Richardson try to pump Louis-Dreyfus up by reading motivational quotes -- though as they soon find out, the authors of said quotes are less than ideal. The pair eventually just give up, delivering an energetic rendition of Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."