Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Work Amid Cancer Battle as 'Veep' Co-Stars Show Her Love in Heartfelt Video

She's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, hear her roar!

The 56-year-old actress announced last month that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but on Thursday, she was back to work.

Sharing a tweet from showrunner David Mandel that showed the script for the first episode of Veep's final season, Louis-Dreyfus wrote: "It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast. Huge comfort and joy!"