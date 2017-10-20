Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Work Amid Cancer Battle as 'Veep' Co-Stars Show Her Love in Heartfelt Video
She's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, hear her roar!
The 56-year-old actress announced last month that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but on Thursday, she was back to work.
Sharing a tweet from showrunner David Mandel that showed the script for the first episode of Veep's final season, Louis-Dreyfus wrote: "It was a fantastic script read by an amazing cast. Huge comfort and joy!"
The eight-time Emmy winner showed just how much "comfort and joy" she was receiving at work by posting a video of her co-stars, Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, doing an interpretive dance of sorts to Katy Perry's song, "Roar."
"My name is Tony and I will be playing the role of Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Hale says in the heartfelt, hilarious video.
Simons chimes in, "Hello, Julia, my name is Tim and I will be playing the role of cancer."
The actors then start lip-syncing to "Roar" and, every so often, Hale playfully punches Simons to show how the actress will defeat the disease. Later on in the performance, the two hold up signs that show the song's empowering lyrics.
The incredibly sweet gesture comes after the HBO star shared a photo announcing that she had completed the second round of her chemotherapy. Posing in a hoodie and a drawn-on mustache, Louis-Dreyfus also captioned the image with "Roar" lyrics.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f**king around here," she declared, before quoting Perry. "I’ve got the eye of the tiger, the Fighter, dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.' Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."
In September, the actress revealed on Twitter that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a heartbreaking note that included a passionate call for universal health care. News of her diagnosis received a strong response from fans all over, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, her Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander and many more stars.