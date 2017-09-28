Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis With Plea for Universal Healthcare
Julia-Louis Dreyfus has breast cancer.
The Veep star revealed her diagnosis in a heartbreaking note posted to Twitter on Thursday.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the 56-year-old actress revealed. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."
"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky," she added. "So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."
Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time," HBO said in a statement to ET following Louis-Dreyfus' cancer news. "We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep."
The tough news comes just over a year after Louis-Dreyfus lost her father on the Friday before the 2016 Emmys, where she teared up at the podium while remembering the man who raised her.
"I’d like to dedicate this [Emmy] to my father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who passed away on Friday,” Louis-Dreyfus said, trying to keep her composure as her hands began to shake. “I’m so glad that he liked Veep because his opinion was the one that really mattered. Thank you.”
Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus is not the first celebrity this year to open up about their personal experiences with health struggles to make an impassioned plea for the advancement of healthcare justice.
Watch the video below to see how Jimmy Kimmel became a central figure in the healthcare debate after his infant son had to undergo open-heart surgery.