Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis With Plea for Universal Healthcare

Julia-Louis Dreyfus has breast cancer.

The Veep star revealed her diagnosis in a heartbreaking note posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," the 56-year-old actress revealed. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky," she added. "So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."