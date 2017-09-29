Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 'Seinfeld' Co-Star Jason Alexander Tweets Support for Actress After Cancer Diagnosis
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a lot of people in her corner.
The 56-year-old actress revealed on Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and since then, her co-stars and friends have been showing their support on social media.
On Friday, Louis-Dreyfus' Seinfeld co-star, Jason Alexander, tweeted a heartfelt message to the 8-time Emmy winner. "@OfficialJLD, so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail," the 58-year-old actor wrote. "We are here if/when you need and we love you."
In addition to Alexander, former Vice President Joe Biden also posted a message for the Veep star. "We Veeps stick together," he tweeted. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."
@JoeBiden yes we do," Louis-Dreyfus responded. "Love back to all of you."
The outpouring of support for the actress comes after she revealed her diagnosis in an open letter on Twitter. "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."
"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky," she added. "So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."
Meanwhile, ET has learned that the writers of Veep are currently working on scripts for the political comedy's final season on HBO. As of late, there is not a set date for production to resume.