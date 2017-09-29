Julia Louis-Dreyfus' 'Seinfeld' Co-Star Jason Alexander Tweets Support for Actress After Cancer Diagnosis

The outpouring of support for the actress comes after she revealed her diagnosis in an open letter on Twitter. "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky," she added. "So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality."

Meanwhile, ET has learned that the writers of Veep are currently working on scripts for the political comedy's final season on HBO. As of late, there is not a set date for production to resume.