Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Pic of Her 'Awesome Xmas Cocktail' Amid Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in good spirits amid her cancer treatments.

The Veep star took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of her "awesome Xmas cocktail" as she fights breast cancer.

"Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail. #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood," Louis-Dreyfus captioned a photo while getting a blood transfusion.

Just one day earlier, the 56-year-old actress shared a hilarious "inspirational" video from her Veep cast mates, Clea DuVall, Gary Cole and Anna Chlumsky.

Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in September. The Emmy winner has continued to keep fans updated on her chemotherapy treatments and progress since.

